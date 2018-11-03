First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 17,439 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Everest Re Group worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $237.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.89.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $219.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $203.90 and a 12-month high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($16.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

