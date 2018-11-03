First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $894,775,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,069,559,000 after buying an additional 2,049,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $291,167,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 823.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,205,000 after buying an additional 904,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 233.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 647,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 453,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $235.58 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.40.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

