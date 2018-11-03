First National Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

