First National Trust Co Buys 2,842 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 14,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 127.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.