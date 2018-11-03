First National Co. (FXNC) Director Acquires $13,825.00 in Stock

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Director William Michael Funk bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $13,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 27th, William Michael Funk bought 560 shares of First National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $12,180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXNC opened at $19.70 on Friday. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.16.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

