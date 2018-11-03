First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. First Interstate Bancsystem has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

FIBK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,768. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $183,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $807,970.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,210. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.