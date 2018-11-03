First Hawaiian (FHB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $574,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,678,000 after buying an additional 313,311 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 35.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1,334.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,122,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,488,000 after buying an additional 1,044,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

