First Hawaiian Bank Takes $149,000 Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,519,000 after acquiring an additional 540,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 726,653 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS opened at $57.18 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

