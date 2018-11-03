First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,208,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,184,000 after buying an additional 194,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,133,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,694,000 after buying an additional 833,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $128,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

