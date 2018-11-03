First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $124,674.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $573,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,048. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $120.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.77%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

