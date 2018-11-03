First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.49.

Shares of LMT opened at $299.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $283.21 and a 1-year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

