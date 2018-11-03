First Bancorp (FBNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 71,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,820. First Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $31,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,244.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,013.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

