FireEye Inc (FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins Sells 50,000 Shares

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.27. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FireEye to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on FireEye to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.
