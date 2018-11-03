FireEye Inc (FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins Sells 50,000 Shares

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.27. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,466 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 368,666 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in FireEye by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 164,058 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,436 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 841,080 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in FireEye by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,122 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 61,235 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FireEye to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on FireEye to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

