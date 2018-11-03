FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for 4imprint Group (FOUR)

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.13) on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,538 ($20.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.18).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

