Financial Review: LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (FINMY) versus JBS S A/S (JBSAY)

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) and JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and JBS S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 JBS S A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBS S A/S has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and JBS S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR $13.02 billion 0.48 $307.44 million N/A N/A JBS S A/S $51.14 billion 0.15 $167.31 million N/A N/A

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBS S A/S.

Dividends

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. JBS S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Profitability

This table compares LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and JBS S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A JBS S A/S -0.26% 4.25% 1.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JBS S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR beats JBS S A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications. It also engages in the design, development, production, and logistics support of trainer aircraft, and the relevant integrated systems for crew training; military and tactical transport aircraft; special mission multi-role aircraft; and unmanned systems, as well as nacelles. In addition, the company designs, builds, tests, and integrates structures and components to support various programs. Further, it offers land and naval defense electronics, including battlespace and force protection systems; military systems for border, territory, and maritime control; naval combat systems; air defense systems; radar systems; optronic systems; and communication systems. Additionally, the company provides defense systems, such as airborne weapon systems, land and naval weapon systems, ammunition, underwater systems, and simulation and training systems; security and information systems comprising traffic control systems, automation systems, security and infrastructure protection solutions, mobility solutions, and cyber security and ICT solutions; and satellite systems and orbiting infrastructures, as well as instruments, subsystems, and sensors. It also offers integrated mission systems, electronic warfare systems, on-board avionics, aerial target systems, and simulation systems; remotely piloted aircraft systems; and mission payloads, including robotic systems, as well as after-sales and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Leonardo ? Finmeccanica S.p.a. and changed its name to Leonardo S.p.a. in January 2017. Leonardo S.p.a. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About JBS S A/S

JBS S.A., a food company, engages in the processing and trading of animal protein in Brazil and internationally. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb by-products; convenience food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company is also involved in the production, cogeneration, and commercialization of electric power; provision of cattle fattening and transportation services; management of industrial residue; production and commercialization of steel cans, plastic resin, soap base, soap bar, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; and purchase and sale of soybean. In addition, it engages in trading cooked frozen meat; logistic and warehousing operations; and distribution center and harbor, waste management and recycling, tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, and dog biscuits business. The company offers its products under the Swift, Friboi, Seara, Maturatta, Plumrose, Pilgrim's Pride, Gold'n Plump, Gold Kist Farms, Pierce, 1855, Primo, Beehive, Seara, Rezende, LeBon, Agrovêneto, Doriana, Massa Leve, Excelsior, Frangosul, Confiança, Pena Branca, Wilson, Frango Santa Rita, and Macedo. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.