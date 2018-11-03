Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,407,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 405,763 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 641,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 114,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI opened at $34.98 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.