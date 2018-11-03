Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $176.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.53. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

