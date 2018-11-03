Fielmann (FIE) PT Set at €40.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

FIE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.04 ($70.97).

Shares of FIE opened at €57.50 ($66.86) on Thursday. Fielmann has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

