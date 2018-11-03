Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wood & Company increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

FIS opened at $103.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $454,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,129 shares of company stock worth $4,967,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

