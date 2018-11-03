Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $5.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wood & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $10,740,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,346,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 577,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 535,253 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 79,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

