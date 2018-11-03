Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $5.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

In other news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 112,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

