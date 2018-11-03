Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR (APELY) Share Price

Press coverage about ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have commented on APELY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $46.85 on Friday. ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics segments. It offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, power inductors, aspherical glass lenses, toroidal coils, touch input devices, actuators, and printers; and car navigation and audio systems, and information and communication devices.

