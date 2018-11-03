Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday.

Get Fair Oaks Income Fund alerts:

About Fair Oaks Income Fund

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.