Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday.
About Fair Oaks Income Fund
