Fair Isaac (FICO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.88-6.88 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.50.

NYSE:FICO traded down $8.35 on Friday, hitting $190.07. The stock had a trading volume of 545,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $146.97 and a 52-week high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.74, for a total value of $2,686,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $1,878,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,229 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,620 shares of company stock worth $33,235,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

