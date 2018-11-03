Facebook, Inc. (FB) VP Colin Stretch Sells 750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,088,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, October 24th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $115,710.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $117,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $123,217.50.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $120,022.50.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $122,437.50.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total transaction of $126,637.50.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $132,075.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total transaction of $129,150.00.

Shares of FB opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.03 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.