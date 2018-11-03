Fabrinet (FN) Trading Up 5.8%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $45.83. Approximately 505,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 488,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $955,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $1,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,235.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $7,727,350 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

