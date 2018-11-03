Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Trading Up 6.5%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 520,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 814,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

