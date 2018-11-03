Express Scripts (ESRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.73.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

NASDAQ:ESRX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Express Scripts has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 321.9% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 758.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.