Express Scripts (ESRX) Given a $101.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) received a $101.00 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ESRX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

ESRX traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,366. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Express Scripts has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 758.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.