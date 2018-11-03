Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,371 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $195,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.