Exelon (EXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

NYSE EXC opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

Get Exelon alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 28.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,003 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $82,974,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 16.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 314,912 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.