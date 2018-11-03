Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to report $13.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.81 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $8.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year sales of $54.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $56.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.25 million, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $53.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.94. 180,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,657. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

