Evertec Inc (EVTC) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Evertec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

EVTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Evertec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evertec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $28.52 on Friday. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 65.64%. The company had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi purchased 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,966.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,870.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,985. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Evertec by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 11,437.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 153,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

