Evertec (EVTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a $22.95 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Evertec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Evertec stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,479. Evertec has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a return on equity of 62.09% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,985. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Evertec by 392.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 11,437.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 153,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

