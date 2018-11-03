Eversource Energy (ES) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. 2,104,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,148. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.