Eurasia Mining (EUA) Shares Up 16.5%

Eurasia Mining plc (LON:EUA)’s share price shot up 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 4,018,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,020,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. It holds interests in the West Kytlim project located in the central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located in the Kola Peninsula of Russia.

