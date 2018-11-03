EUNO Trading 103.3% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. EUNO has a market cap of $460,416.00 and approximately $5,542.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 103.3% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 16,690,716 coins and its circulating supply is 7,911,082 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

