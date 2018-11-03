E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETFC. Raymond James cut E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,360,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,060,000 after buying an additional 3,638,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,659,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,087,000 after purchasing an additional 879,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,932,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,921,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

