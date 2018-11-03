Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 22.15 and a current ratio of 22.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Paul T. Bossidy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregg A. Seibert acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,880.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $14.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

