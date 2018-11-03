EscrowCoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (ESCO)

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EscrowCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00003022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EscrowCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $48,056.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin . The official website for EscrowCoin is escrow-coin.com . The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EscrowCoin Coin Trading

EscrowCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EscrowCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

