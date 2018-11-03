Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sun Life Financial Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,596,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,001 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.