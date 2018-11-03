Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Sinha now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

AKAM opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,939,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $293,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,846.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,215 shares of company stock worth $3,315,374. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

