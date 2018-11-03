Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MarineMax Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

HZO stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.30. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarineMax by 142.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,941 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

