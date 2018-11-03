Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Health Systems’ FY2018 Earnings (CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.80). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.77.

CYH opened at $3.60 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $326.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Patton Paul Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,993.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $83,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 872,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

