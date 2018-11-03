Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quantenna Communications Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (QTNA)

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Quantenna Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Quantenna Communications’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

QTNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Quantenna Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quantenna Communications from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quantenna Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

QTNA stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $615.21 million, a P/E ratio of -888.00, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 48.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantenna Communications news, SVP David William Carroll sold 10,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $178,826.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,928.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,004 shares of company stock worth $1,995,639. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

