Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Motors’ Q4 2018 Earnings (GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $123,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 365.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 163.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.