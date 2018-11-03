Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ducommun Incorporated’s FY2018 Earnings (DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Ducommun stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $415.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $203,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,864,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 215.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 165.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 437.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

