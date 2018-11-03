Equinor ASA (EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

