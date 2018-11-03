Equinix Inc (EQIX) Holdings Cut by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.1% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 27.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Equinix by 25.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. MED decreased their target price on Equinix to $460.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.84.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $392.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $370.79 and a 1 year high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total transaction of $557,168.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,778 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

