Equinix (EQIX) Given New $511.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $521.00 to $511.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MED cut their target price on shares of Equinix to $460.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $454.00 target price (down previously from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $503.84.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,318. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total value of $108,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,427 shares in the company, valued at $618,233.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total transaction of $863,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 58.6% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

